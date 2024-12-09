Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) COO Sells $1,897,507.04 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hologic Stock Down 0.9 %

HOLX stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 171.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 175,855 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 60.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

