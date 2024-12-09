Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HHH opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

