HSBC Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

