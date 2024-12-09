Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

