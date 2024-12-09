Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $9,246,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $9,246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,863,498 shares in the company, valued at $858,753,008.36. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

PBF opened at $30.22 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. TD Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.