Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells $1,474,750.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,273 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in ATI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 891,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 558,138 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,896,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,700,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

