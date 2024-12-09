Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells $2,891,500.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

