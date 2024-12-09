Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) CEO Sells 5,073 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $213.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.