Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $2,262,000.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. OFG Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

