Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $1,442,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,933,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,261,149.18. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $205.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

