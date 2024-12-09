Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Sells 26,423 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $2,584,668.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00.

PRCT stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

