Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $1,609,250.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 312,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,521.65. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $72.66.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.