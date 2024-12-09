Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,699,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $186.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

