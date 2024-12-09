Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

