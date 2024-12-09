iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMCV opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

