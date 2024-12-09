iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 93,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $74.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

