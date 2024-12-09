iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

