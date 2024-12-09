iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after acquiring an additional 480,177 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,793,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

