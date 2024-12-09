iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ITB stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

