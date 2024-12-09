J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $496,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

