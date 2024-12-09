Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 23,200 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Rubrik worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

Rubrik Trading Up 20.4 %

RBRK stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

