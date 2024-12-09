Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 190,682 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1,693.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $289,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $271,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

