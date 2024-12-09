Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,657 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,061,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $151,827,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

