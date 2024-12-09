Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,599 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Shares of KKR opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

