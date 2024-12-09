Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,799 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 343,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

