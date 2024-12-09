Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

