Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

