Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALE opened at $64.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.38%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

