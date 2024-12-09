Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of HashiCorp worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 183.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 515,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,908,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,041,600. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $614,771.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,080.72. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

