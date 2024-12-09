Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 34,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 22,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $741.67 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $762.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.04. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.93, a P/E/G ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.