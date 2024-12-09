Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,941 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alcoa worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 536.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.73%.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

