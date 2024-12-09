Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.09 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,126,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,849.52. This trade represents a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

Hess stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

