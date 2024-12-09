Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 917.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KWR opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This trade represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

