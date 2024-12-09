Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 582.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

IP opened at $56.78 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

