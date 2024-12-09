Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,097 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.25% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.21 on Monday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3704 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

