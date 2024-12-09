Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

