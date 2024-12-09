Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

