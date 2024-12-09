Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 168,055 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of Winnebago Industries worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

