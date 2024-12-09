Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 69.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,843.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $126.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

