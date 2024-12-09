Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 9,744 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

