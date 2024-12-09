Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,423 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

