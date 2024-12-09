Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

