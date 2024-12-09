Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Axonics worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 379.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axonics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Axonics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

