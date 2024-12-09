Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 369,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,944,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 202,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $513.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.51 and a 200-day moving average of $531.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.