Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $99.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

