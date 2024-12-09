Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 128,169 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,595.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 140,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 206,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

DORM stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,525.58. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,331 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

