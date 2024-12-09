Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,192 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CSX by 318.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

