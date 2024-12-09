Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 392 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.33% of Xometry worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,281,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. This represents a 23.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,908.48. This represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

