Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,691 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,691 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %
Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.98 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
