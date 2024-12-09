Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,456 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 83,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

